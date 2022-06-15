Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials, Australian Institute for Innovative Materials, University of Wollongong

Scope

The Polar and Functional Oxides section is dedicated to publishing research on oxide and related functional materials that enable next-generation electronic, electromechanical, and information-processing devices, with a strong emphasis on polar behavior, interface phenomena, and device reliability.

This section welcomes submissions across materials chemistry, solid-state physics, thin-film science, and device engineering that connect structure–property relationships to device-relevant performance, including endurance, variability, scaling, and integration. The section aims to serve as a forum for work spanning fundamental mechanisms through to device demonstrations, provided manuscripts offer clear insight into material functionality and its electronic impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ferroelectric HfO₂-based materials (phase control, dopants, interfaces, wake-up/fatigue, endurance, retention)

ferroelectric, antiferroelectric, and relaxor oxides (thin films and bulk), including domain physics and switching dynamics

piezoelectric and electrostrictive oxides and nitrides (including thin films for MEMS, RF, and sensing)

multiferroics and magnetoelectric materials (strain-mediated effects, interfacial coupling, voltage control of magnetism)

high k dielectrics, gate stacks, and interfacial layers (defect chemistry, leakage, breakdown, TDDB, BTI, reliability)

negative capacitance materials and device stacks (physics, artifacts, validation methodologies, stability)

oxide interfaces and heterostructures (2DEGs, interfacial conductivity, polarization-driven effects)

materials processing and integration compatible with electronic manufacturing (ALD, sputtering, MOCVD, annealing strategies, etch and patterning effects)

device concepts and demonstrations including FeFETs, FTJs, memristive oxide devices, NCFETs, RF resonators/filters, sensors, and actuators

characterization approaches that link defects, interfaces, and microstructure to device function (in operando/operando-like electrical, structural, spectroscopic, and microscopy methods)

modeling and simulation (first-principles, phase-field, TCAD, defect and reliability modeling) that produces testable predictions and device-relevant insight

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of dielectric materials and their applications in electronic devices and systems. Studies that advance research on the theoretical, experimental, characterisation and application on piezoelectrics, pyroelectrics, and ferroelectrics can be submitted to the Piezoelectric Materials section of Frontiers in Electronic Materials.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about functional oxide materials and their electronic impact, including rigorous validation of ferroelectric/polar switching where claimed, and careful treatment of artifacts and measurement protocols (especially for negative capacitance and ultra-thin films). Reports focused primarily on generic circuit design, system-level product engineering, or packaging/manufacturing scale-up without materials insight do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs, in particular SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section disseminates cutting-edge research in polar and functional oxides to researchers and practitioners across academia and industry, supporting both foundational understanding and the development of durable, scalable oxide-enabled electronics.