ateeq ahmed
Chosun University
Gwangju, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Chosun University
Gwangju, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Hefei, China
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Bangalore University
Bangalore, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
International Islamic University, Islamabad
Islamabad, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Faculty of Science, University of Kalyani
Kalyani, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (VIIT)
Visakhapatnam, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
School of Advanced Sciences, VIT University
Chennai, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Sungkyunkwan University
Jongno-gu, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM)
Visakhapatnam, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Department of Physics, Davangere University
Davangere, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali
Mohali, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Kharagpur, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Karnatak University
Dharwad, India
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides
Guilin University of Aerospace Technology
Guilin, China
Community Reviewer
Polar and Functional Oxides