Scope

The Semiconductors for Opto-Power-Quantum Devices section is dedicated to publishing research on semiconductor materials, interfaces, and device structures that enable high-performance and emerging technologies in optoelectronics, power electronics, and quantum-adjacent / cryogenic device operation, with a strong emphasis on reliability, integration, and materials–device coupling.

This section welcomes submissions spanning semiconductor materials science, device physics, process integration, and characterization, where the work clearly connects materials selection and processing to device metrics such as efficiency, breakdown, noise, endurance, variability, and long-term stability. We particularly encourage manuscripts that treat interfaces, defects, and thermal management as first-class design parameters, reflecting the realities of scalable device development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

wide-bandgap and ultrawide-bandgap semiconductors (SiC, GaN, Ga₂O₃, diamond, and related alloys) for diodes, transistors, and high-field devices

defect physics, doping, and epitaxy (MOCVD, HVPE, MBE, solution growth) and their impact on device performance and variability

semiconductor surfaces, passivation, and interface engineering (Schottky/ohmic contacts, gate stacks, dielectric interfaces, interlayers)

thermal transport, thermal interfaces, and materials choices for high-power and high-flux operation (TIMs, die attach concepts, interconnect metallization where materials insight is central)

III–V and III–N materials and heterogeneous integration (wafer bonding, epitaxial integration on silicon, strain/thermal mismatch management) for photonics, RF, and mixed platforms perovskite and hybrid optoelectronic semiconductors with emphasis on stability, interfaces, ion migration, encapsulation, and standardized reliability protocols cryogenic and quantum-adjacent semiconductor materials and devices (materials behavior at low temperature, noise sources, interface traps, cryo-compatible processing and interconnects) emerging semiconductor materials and devices for information processing, including: resistive switching and charge-trapping memories; memristors and memtransistors; neuromorphic and in-memory computing hardware; variability, endurance, retention, and statistical characterization of switching; materials and interface engineering to control forming, drift, and failure modes characterization approaches that link microstructure/defects/interfaces to device behavior (in situ/in operando electrical testing, advanced microscopy/spectroscopy, wafer-scale metrology, failure analysis) modeling and simulation (first-principles, device/TCAD, reliability and degradation modeling, multiphysics electro-thermal models) that produces device-relevant insight and testable predictions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about semiconductor materials and devices, including transparent reporting of fabrication conditions, appropriate controls, and statistically meaningful device results where variability is relevant (particularly for resistive switching and neuromorphic devices). Reports focused primarily on system architecture, circuit design, or software/algorithms without a substantive semiconductor materials and device contribution do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs, in particular SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section provides a venue for rigorous, device-relevant semiconductor materials research that accelerates translation from lab-scale materials advances to scalable, reliable opto/power/quantum-enabled technologies.