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Chief Technologist and Team Leader, Energy and Thermal Management
Johns Hopkins University – Applied Physics Lab, Research & Exploratory Development Dept,Laurel, Maryland, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermoelectric Cooling and Energy-Harvesting Materials
Tottori University
Tottori, Japan
Associate Editor
Thermoelectric Cooling and Energy-Harvesting Materials
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Thermoelectric Cooling and Energy-Harvesting Materials
University of the Punjab
Lahore, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Thermoelectric Cooling and Energy-Harvesting Materials