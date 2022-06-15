Scope

The Thermoelectric and Energy-Harvesting Materials section is dedicated to publishing research on materials and material systems that convert ambient energy into usable electrical power, with a primary focus on thermoelectric materials and devices, and closely related hybrid energy-harvesting concepts where materials innovation is central.

This section welcomes submissions across electronic materials, solid-state chemistry, condensed matter physics, and device engineering that connect transport physics, microstructure, interfaces, and stability to measurable device performance. We seek work that advances understanding and practical capability for energy harvesting, particularly in applications where reliability under thermal, mechanical, or environmental stress is decisive.

This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances, both theoretically and experimentally driven, in areas including, but not limited to:

organic, inorganic, and hybrid thermoelectric materials (bulk, thin film, nanostructured, and composite systems)

transport mechanisms and optimization (electrical/thermal transport, phonon scattering, carrier concentration control, defect engineering)

synthesis, processing, and scalable fabrication routes with clear materials insight (spark plasma sintering, melt processing, solution routes, thin-film deposition)

microstructure control and its link to performance (grain boundaries, texturing, phase separation, nano-inclusions)

contacts and interfaces for thermoelectrics (diffusion barriers, metallization strategies, contact resistances, interfacial degradation)

thermoelectric modules and integration where materials behavior is the central focus (mechanical robustness, thermal cycling, packaging-related failure mechanisms)

flexible, wearable, and low grade heat harvesting thermoelectrics (materials and device stability under bending and repeated deformation)

hybrid and adjacent energy-harvesting approaches where materials functionality is decisive, including pyroelectric, thermomagnetic, and coupled thermal harvesters

characterization and metrology (Seebeck/thermal conductivity measurement rigor, uncertainty analysis, aging and lifetime testing, standardized benchmarking)



modeling and simulation (multiphysics, mesoscale, device-level) that links materials choices to module performance and degradation



Submissions focused on cooling-cycle design, heat-exchanger integration, or system-level thermal management without substantive materials insight are better suited to Frontiers in Thermal Engineering (Advancements in Cooling and Heating; Thermal Management) and should be submitted there.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of energy-harvesting materials and devices, including robust benchmarking and clear differentiation between intrinsic material effects and contact/module artifacts. Reports dealing primarily with power electronics circuitry, control systems, or industrial product design without substantive materials insight do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs, in particular SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section serves as an international platform for disseminating impactful advances in thermoelectric and related energy-harvesting materials, bridging fundamental transport science with durable, application-relevant device performance.