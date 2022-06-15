Scope

The Metabolic Endocrinology section is dedicated to advancing research on the endocrine regulation of metabolism and the metabolic regulation of endocrine systems. It publishes high-quality basic, mechanistic, and translational research on how hormones, second messengers, cytokines and other signaling molecules, endocrine tissues, and inter-organ communication regulate metabolism and energy homeostasis. Spanning genetic, molecular, cellular, organ-level, and whole-body aspects, the section provides a forum for the international metabolic endocrinology community to advance the understanding of metabolic homeostasis, endocrine signaling, and adaptive responses that maintain physiological function and health.

The section welcomes original research, reviews, perspectives, and other article types that deliver mechanistic and integrative insights across molecular, cellular, organ, and whole-body levels. Particular emphasis is placed on studies that clarify metabolic homeostasis, hormonal regulation of metabolism, and adaptive endocrine-metabolic responses, and on translational research that connects fundamental discoveries to endocrine-metabolic mechanisms

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Whole-body energy balance, fuel partitioning, and oxidative metabolism in integrated endocrine-metabolic homeostasis

Action and signalling of incretins, adipokines, myokines, hepatokines, and osteokines as endocrine mediators of metabolic regulation

Hormonal regulation of cellular metabolism

Metabolic homeostasis and endocrine signaling

Inter-organ crosstalk and endocrine–metabolic–immune crosstalk (immunometabolism) in metabolic regulation and adaptation mediated by hormones, cytokines or related molecules

Organelle function, nutrient sensing, mitochondrial biology, redox biology, and metabolic flux as drivers of endocrine and cellular function

Endocrine-metabolic regulation of cellular quality control and survival mechanisms, including autophagy, mitophagy, proteostasis, and apoptosis

Extracellular vesicles and other secreted mediators in endocrine-metabolic signaling, inter-organ communication, and metabolic tissue remodeling

Nutritional status, nutrient availability, and hormonal responses

Mechanisms of metabolic and endocrine adaptation to exercise and physical activity

Endocrine-metabolic regulation in response to hypoxia

Genetic and epigenetic mechanisms underlying endocrine-metabolic regulation, including developmental programming and sex/gender differences

Postnatal and adult endocrine-metabolic adaptation across the life course

Metabolomics, multi-omics, integrative data analysis, and metabolic network modeling studies, when linked to endocrine-metabolic mechanisms

Out of scope

The following types of submissions are not welcomed in this section: studies focused primarily on a single disease condition, including obesity, diabetes, gut-related disorders, metabolic syndrome, dyslipidemia, cardiometabolic disease, or metabolic liver disease (MASLD/NAFLD), unless the central question concerns the underlying endocrine-metabolic mechanism rather than the disease itself.

Clinically oriented studies are also outside the scope of this section, including studies focused on diagnosis, treatment, disease management, clinical trials, or human phenotyping aimed primarily at patient care. These submissions should be directed to other relevant sections.

Submissions are also unsuitable if they are purely descriptive, lack a clear endocrine-metabolic mechanism, or are limited to nutrition, supplementation, biomarker, or -omics analyses without adequate biological interpretation. Studies on natural extracts, herbal products, or bioactive compounds are not suitable when they focus only on broad pharmacological effects, screening assays, or efficacy claims without clear mechanistic insight into endocrine-metabolic pathways.