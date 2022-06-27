Scope

The goal of the Translational Endocrinology section is to promote publication of articles that expand the frontiers of endocrine research from basic analyses of molecular and cellular processes to their application in human biology and medicine. With this focus in mind, we welcome manuscripts with a clear emphasis on the translation of basic research results into new developments of diagnostics and therapeutics for the treatment of endocrine disorders. Our core focus areas are:

• Genetic and epigenetic determinants of normal and pathological endocrine cell function

• Secretion, transport and target cell responsivity to hormones

• Cell signaling, second messengers and nuclear receptors in health and disease

• Impact of environmental factors on endocrine control of human development and aging

• Novel research on endocrine technologies to improve and sustain health