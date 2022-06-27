Scope

Sustainable Energy Systems and Policies publishes high-quality research relating to the technological, economic and social aspects of energy systems as well as the policies needed to make them sustainable solutions.

This section welcomes the submission of original studies, reviews and perspectives that examine the characteristics of new energy sources in a systemic and sustainable way. Topics we aim to cover include;

· characteristic of sustainable energy systems such as energy yield or Energy Return for Energy Invested (EROI) and effects on the environment;

· policies for impact on society including pollution, waste, land use, climate change;

· "footprinting" of natural resources such as land area and rare mineral resources;

· model studies on the development of renewable and non-renewable sustainable energy sources;

· energy from urban waste;

· exploitation of waste heat;

· integration of storage and distribution in sustainable energy systems;

· socio-economic return, analysis and policies for sustainable energy systems.

We expect submitted articles to provide sustainable and impactful solutions to the issues addressed as well as ultimately lead to reasoned choices by scientists and policy makers. The section also aims at improving systems according to Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Affordable and Clean Energy, and its targets. Other positive effects are welcome on all other SDGs.