Scope

The Paleoethnobotany section of Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology publishes high-quality archaeobotanical research associated with archaeological and historical contexts extending from the Pleistocene origins of early humans up to the recent past. Paleoethnobotany is a fundamental field within Environmental Archaeology that seeks to understand the multi-dimensional character of people-plant interactions throughout human history. The Paleoethnobotany section will be inclusive and encompass the diversity of people-plant engagements in different cultural and geographical settings in the past.

The Paleoethnobotany section solicits submissions presenting advances in areas of significance for Environmental Archaeology including, but not limited to, people’s use of plants for:

- Food, fodder and fuel;

- Medicine, ritual and psychoactive properties;

-Decoration, gardens and ornamentation; and,

- Exchange, commodification and trade, among others.

Thematic elements include:

- Plant exploitation, management and resource intensification

-Long-term agricultural history, including the cultivation and domestication of plants, as well as dispersal of crops and associated agricultural practices

- Plant processing, cooking and consumption, including the emergence of local and regional culinary traditions

- Landscape-scale processes, namely, people-altered ecologies

- Indigenous and decolonised perspectives on plant use in the past

- The social significance of plants within different cultural settings

- Methodological consolidation, advancement and experimentation

All studies must contribute advances to Paleoethnobotany in the context of human history. Reports focused solely on plant evolution and vegetation history in palaeoclimatic, palaeoenvironmental, ecological or palaeontological contexts without a direct connection to the human past do not fall within the scope of this section and are more appropriate for Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, Frontiers in Earth Science, and Frontiers in Plant Science.