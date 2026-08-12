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School of Public Health, Harvard University
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Built Environment, Housing Conditions and Public Health
University of Liverpool
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Built Environment, Housing Conditions and Public Health
Institute of Radiochemistry and Radioecology, Faculty of Engineering, University of Pannonia
VESZPREM, Hungary
Associate Editor
Built Environment, Housing Conditions and Public Health
Syracuse University
Syracuse, United States
Associate Editor
Built Environment, Housing Conditions and Public Health