Scope

The Housing Conditions and Public Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between housing and health outcomes.

Led by Professor Gary Adamkiewicz from the School of Public Health, Harvard University, United States, the Housing Conditions and Public Health section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental health, which explore the connections between housing and health and health inequities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

effects of housing policies or interventions on health inequities

health effects of physical housing quality and indoor air quality

housing security and affordability

innovations on housing policies and their health outcomes

mechanisms explaining the relationship between housing and health

social conditions of dwellings and their impact on health

social determinants of health and their relation to housing conditions

urban planning and its relationships with housing and health outcomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various factors influencing housing conditions and their impact on public health, including both physical and mental health conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance housing conditions, public health, environmental health, and health inequities (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.