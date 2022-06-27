Scope

The United Nations declared 2021-2030 “The Decade on Ecosystem Restoration”, to scale up worldwide efforts to protect and restore degraded ecosystems. The science behind restoration ecology has never been more important to tackle the increasing loss of global biodiversity. Conservation and Restoration Ecology publishes cutting edge research focused on preventing the destruction and degradation of ecosystems and habitats, avoiding further loss of biodiversity, while making sure that existing damages can be repaired and mitigated.



In this Specialty Section, we focus both on the conservation of species and habitats, and restoration ecology research and advances. Subjects covered include:

wildlife and habitat management

assessments of extinction risk with an ecological focus

landscape genetics

habitat degradation and ecosystem recovery

global change effects on biodiversity

collaborations between practitioners and researchers

tools available to counter global threats and improve conservation

protected area management

conservation of species

urban ecology and conservation

biodiversity conservation in agricultural systems, agro-ecology

biodiversity conservation in secondary and anthropogenic habitats

theoretical aspects of restoration ecology

restoration of ecosystem functions and services

ecosystem disturbances, fire ecology

management models

successional processes, ecosystem resilience and stability

biological invasions (impacts on native biodiversity and mitigation)

the intersection between climate change and restoration

land use changes and the social context of restoration

connect restoration activities with best practices and research

restoration of soil, air and water when set in an ecological context

landscape connectivity and road ecology

Additionally, this section will include relevant aspects of human social systems with a focus on closer collaboration between scientists, communities, lawmakers and practitioners including:

inclusion of Indigenous communities

ecosystems contributions to people

decolonization of conservation/restoration

conservation law, politics and economics

ecotourism (when related to the impacts and mitigation measures)

culture and anthropology

citizen science, outreach and education

Conservation and Restoration Ecology takes advantage of Frontiers online platform for timely and transparent peer review, with an open access publication model that makes all the content immediately accessible to researchers, practitioners and policy makers worldwide.

Authors submitting work at a species specific level should consider the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science