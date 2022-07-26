shauna ann murray
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Eukaryotic Microbiology
Australian Centre for Ecogenomics, School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, Faculty of Science, The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists
Laboratoire Pelagos, Institut Français de Recherche pour l'Exploitation de la Mer (IFREMER)
Centre de Bretagne, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Eukaryotic Microbial Ecology
Cawthron Institute
Nelson, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
Kobe University
Kobe, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
Faculty of Sciences, University of the Republic
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
University of Concepcion
Concepción, Chile
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
Centro Interdisciplinario de Ciencias Marinas (IPN)
La Paz, Mexico
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
Macquarie University
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists
University of Macerata
Macerata, Italy
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists
Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI)
Bremerhaven, Germany
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
University of Sassari
Sassari, Italy
Associate Editor
Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists
Centre Scientifique de Monaco
Monaco, Monaco
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists