Scope

The Eukaryotic Microbial Ecology section is committed to publishing research centered on the ecological roles and interactions of eukaryotic microorganisms in various ecosystems. Under the guidance of Dr. Raffaele Siano from Laboratoire Pelagos, Institut Français de Recherche pour l'Exploitation de la Mer (IFREMER), the Eukaryotic Microbial Ecology section encourages submissions that explore diverse aspects of eukaryotic microbial ecology, aiming to enhance the understanding of these ecologically significant organisms and their impacts on the world.

The section covers a wide range of topics, including:

application of eukaryotic microbes in biotechnological fields such as biofuels and bioremediation

development and improvement of methodologies and modern tools in the analysis of eukaryotic microbial ecology

evolutionary biology and biochemistry of eukaryotic microbes

interactions of eukaryotic microorganisms with their environments

taxonomy, biodiversity, and biogeography of eukaryotic microorganisms

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the ecological roles, interactions, and impacts of eukaryotic microorganisms in diverse ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of eukaryotic microbial ecology, biotechnological applications, methodological improvements, evolutionary biology, environmental interactions, and biodiversity, in alignment with SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Eukaryotic Microbial Ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.