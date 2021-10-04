Scope

The Evolution and Physiology of Protists section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of protist biology, evolution, and physiology.

Led by Dr. Toshinobu Suzaki from Kobe University, the Evolution and Physiology of Protists section welcomes submissions in the various domains of protistology, which connect fundamental questions and applied problems related to these diverse organisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

evolution and adaptation

interactions between cells, including prey-predator, endo- and exo-symbiosis, and host/parasite relationships

molecular and/or cell biological approaches

physiological responses and behavior of protists

structure and systematics of protists

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of protist biology, evolution, and physiology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: 14 Life Below Water and 15 Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of protistology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.