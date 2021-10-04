Scope

The Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists section aims to publish research focused on understanding the ecology, drivers, impacts, and management of harmful algal blooms in aquatic environments.

Led by Dr. Kirsty Smith from Cawthron Institute, the Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists section encourages submissions in various domains of protistology, which address the challenges posed by harmful algal blooms and their interactions with climate change and ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioproducts and biotechnology applications of protists, including algae

ecology, evolution, and physiology of marine and freshwater harmful algae and protists, including cyst life stages

molecular biosynthetic pathways and metabolic regulation of harmful algae and protists

molecular genetics, genomics, transcriptomics, and other omic approaches for understanding harmful algal and protist species

secondary metabolite production and toxicity of harmful algal bloom species

symbiotic and parasitic eukaryotic microbes and their interactions, ecology, diversity, genetics, and regulation

understanding, predicting, and mitigating climate change impacts related to harmful algal blooms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of harmful algal blooms, their interactions with aquatic environments, and potential management strategies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of harmful algal blooms, their interactions within aquatic environments, and potential management strategies, as well as their impacts related to climate change and ecosystems (SDGs 13, 14, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.