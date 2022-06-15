Scope

The Food Modeling section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of modeling and simulation in food science and technology.

Led by Prof. Cornelia Rauh from Technical University of Berlin, the Food Modeling section welcomes submissions in the various domains of food science and technology, which connect interdisciplinary research to address the complexity of food processes and properties.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

balance equation based modeling

cognitive algorithms

computational engineering (fluid mechanics and solid mechanics)

data based modeling

data mining and multivariate data analysis

digital transformation

hybrid modeling

knowledge based modeling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of modeling and simulation strategies for investigating underlying mechanisms, process control, process design and optimization, quality management of food processes, and digital transformation of the food industry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of modeling and simulation in food science and technology, and contribute to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.