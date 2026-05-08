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To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Frontiers in Genetics, this invited-only Research Topic, hosted by our Field Chief Editor, Prof. Enrico Domenici, brings together section-by-section roadmaps for the next decade.
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Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Epigenetics and Genome Architecture
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Associate Editor
Epigenetics and Genome Architecture
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Epigenetics and Genome Architecture
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Epigenetics and Genome Architecture