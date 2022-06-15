Scope

The Epigenetics and Genome Architecture section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding genome regulation beyond DNA sequence through the integrated study of chromatin states, three-dimensional genome organization, and chromosomal architecture, and their impact on gene expression, cellular identity, and disease.

Led by Prof. Richard Festenstein from Imperial College London, the Epigenetics and Genome Architecture section invites submissions in various domains of epigenetic and chromosomal research, which aim to elucidate the dynamic and heritable mechanisms that shape genome functions across development, health, and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Mechanistic and systems-level studies of chromatin structure, chromatin topology, and the epigenetic code

Foundational paradigms of epigenetic memory, including Polycomb-mediated repression, X-chromosome inactivation, genomic imprinting, and chromosomal compartmentalization

Three-dimensional genome architecture, nuclear organization, and chromosome dynamics in development, differentiation, and disease

Chromosome structure, organization, structural variation, and chromosome engineering, including CRISPR-based approaches with epigenetic readouts

Interplay between epigenetic regulation, chromosome behavior, and cellular metabolism, recognizing metabolism as both a driver and sensor of chromatin and chromosomal state

Single-cell, spatial, and multi-omics technologies applied to chromatin and chromosomal analyses

AI-enabled analytics, predictive modeling, and integrative computational frameworks applied to chromatin, chromosomal, and epigenomic data, that uncover causal relationships between genome organization and transcriptional outcomes and are anchored in experimental validation

Methodological innovations including advanced imaging, FISH, spatial genome mapping, and integrative pipelines bridging molecular and structural genomics

Translational research linking epigenetic and chromosomal mechanisms to clinical applications in cancer, metabolic dysfunction, developmental disorders, and complex genetic syndromes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and structural mechanisms governing genome regulation and their influence on cellular identity, plasticity, and disease throughout life.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of epigenetic memory, genome architecture, and chromosome dynamics across animal, plant, and clinical contexts, contributing to the promotion of optimal health and well-being (SDG 3) and the broader advancement of genome science.

The Genome Architecture and Epigenetic Memory section does not consider manuscripts focusing solely on bioinformatics, statistical predictions, mendelian randomization, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without experimental validation. However, submissions that incorporate these approaches alongside a strong connection to chromatin mechanisms, chromosomal architecture, or epigenomic regulation are welcome. In exceptional cases, innovative computational methods that meaningfully advance the chromatin or chromosomal biology field may be considered without immediate experimental validation, but only at the discretion of the section editors. Manuscripts focused primarily on the development of new AI or computational methodology, rather than biological insight, are better suited to dedicated computational and AI-focused sections. Additionally, while the section does not primarily focus on isolated clinical studies, gene expression analysis, molecular biology, immunohistochemistry, or cell viability assays, submissions that integrate these methods with a clear emphasis on epigenetic mechanisms, genome architecture, or chromosomal dynamics will be considered. Manuscripts where the primary contribution is cancer genetics, oncogenomic profiling, or tumour biology without a clear mechanistic link to chromatin states or epigenetic regulation are better suited to the Cancer Genetics and Oncogenomics section; submissions integrating cancer models with a direct focus on epigenetic or chromosomal mechanisms are welcome here. Similarly, manuscripts whose primary contribution is stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, or differentiation protocols are better suited to the Stem Cell Research section, while submissions that use stem cell systems to investigate epigenetic memory, chromatin dynamics, or genome architecture are within scope. Finally, manuscripts focused primarily on clinical genetics, disease association studies, or chromosomal disorder diagnostics without a clear mechanistic emphasis on chromatin organisation or epigenetic regulation are better suited to the Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases section; submissions that connect chromosomal or epigenetic mechanisms to developmental disorders or complex genetic syndromes at a functional level are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries at the interface of epigenetics and genome architecture to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.