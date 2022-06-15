festenstein, richard
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Epigenetics and Genome Architecture
The Epigenetics and Genome Architecture section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding genome regulation beyond DNA sequence through the integrated study of chromatin states, three-dimensional genome organization, and chromosomal architecture, and their impact on gene expression, cellular identity, and disease.
Led by Prof. Richard Festenstein from Imperial College London, the Epigenetics and Genome Architecture section invites submissions in various domains of epigenetic and chromosomal research, which aim to elucidate the dynamic and heritable mechanisms that shape genome functions across development, health, and disease.
Topics considered in the scope of this section include:
Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and structural mechanisms governing genome regulation and their influence on cellular identity, plasticity, and disease throughout life.
In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of epigenetic memory, genome architecture, and chromosome dynamics across animal, plant, and clinical contexts, contributing to the promotion of optimal health and well-being (SDG 3) and the broader advancement of genome science.
The Genome Architecture and Epigenetic Memory section does not consider manuscripts focusing solely on bioinformatics, statistical predictions, mendelian randomization, computational analysis, or predictions of public databases without experimental validation. However, submissions that incorporate these approaches alongside a strong connection to chromatin mechanisms, chromosomal architecture, or epigenomic regulation are welcome. In exceptional cases, innovative computational methods that meaningfully advance the chromatin or chromosomal biology field may be considered without immediate experimental validation, but only at the discretion of the section editors. Manuscripts focused primarily on the development of new AI or computational methodology, rather than biological insight, are better suited to dedicated computational and AI-focused sections. Additionally, while the section does not primarily focus on isolated clinical studies, gene expression analysis, molecular biology, immunohistochemistry, or cell viability assays, submissions that integrate these methods with a clear emphasis on epigenetic mechanisms, genome architecture, or chromosomal dynamics will be considered. Manuscripts where the primary contribution is cancer genetics, oncogenomic profiling, or tumour biology without a clear mechanistic link to chromatin states or epigenetic regulation are better suited to the Cancer Genetics and Oncogenomics section; submissions integrating cancer models with a direct focus on epigenetic or chromosomal mechanisms are welcome here. Similarly, manuscripts whose primary contribution is stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, or differentiation protocols are better suited to the Stem Cell Research section, while submissions that use stem cell systems to investigate epigenetic memory, chromatin dynamics, or genome architecture are within scope. Finally, manuscripts focused primarily on clinical genetics, disease association studies, or chromosomal disorder diagnostics without a clear mechanistic emphasis on chromatin organisation or epigenetic regulation are better suited to the Genetics of Common and Rare Diseases section; submissions that connect chromosomal or epigenetic mechanisms to developmental disorders or complex genetic syndromes at a functional level are welcome.
This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries at the interface of epigenetics and genome architecture to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.
Frontiers in Genetics is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.
Short name
Front. Genet.
Abbreviation
fgene
Electronic ISSN
1664-8021
Impact
2.8 Impact Factor
6.2 CiteScore
Indexed in
PubMed Central (PMC), PubMed, Scopus, DOAJ, Crossref, Embase, Biological Abstracts, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), BIOSIS Previews, CNPIEC, CNKI Scholar, Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE), Dimensions, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, ResearchGate, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Food Science and Technology Abstracts (FSTA), ZBMED, ProQuest
Epigenetics and Genome Architecture welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, FAIR² Data, General Commentary, Hypothesis and Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code.
All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Epigenetics and Genome Architecture, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.
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