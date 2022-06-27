Scope

Advances in genome and microbiome sequencing methods have led to an unprecedented increase in microbial genome data, presenting microbiologists with the opportunity and challenge of assigning biological relevance to these sequences. Our most fundamental ideas concerning the natural history of microbial life have changed and are continuing to change because of the availability of these data. Whether from an individual organism or an environmental consortium, extracting meaning from these large and complex data sets relies on software tools that permit efficient analyses. There is not a sub-discipline within microbiology that has not benefited from integrating the traditional experimental approaches used by microbiologists with computer science and information engineering.

We envision Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology as a vehicle for accelerating communication of basic and applied microbial research that has been informed by bioinformatic analyses to the broader community of microbiologists. Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology publishes significant research findings on all aspects of evolutionary and genomic microbiology for Bacteria, Archaea, and unicellular Fungi. Similar information on viruses, protists, and multicellular fungi will be considered, but if deemed better suited to another journal these submissions may be transferred to a sister section within Frontiers in Microbiology or to another Frontiers journal, such as Frontiers in Virology, or Frontiers in Fungal Biology.

We seek reports that offer the potential to advance our understanding of the microbial world, its diversity, its evolution, and its ecology through application of genome sequencing and associated technologies. Evolutionary and Genomic Microbiology welcomes papers that describe:

the evolutionary history of individual bacterial, archaeal, or fungal lineages;

bacterial, archaeal, or fungal systematic studies that include analysis of single genes or whole genomes;

comparative analysis of multiple genomes from pathogens, symbionts, or free-living microbes;

comparative analysis of global expression profiles of individual microbes determined at the RNA or protein level;

the results of metagenomic, metatranscriptomic or metaproteomic analysis of both human-associated and environmental niches;

analyses of microbial genome structure;

advances in genome sequencing approaches relevant to Bacteria, Archaea, Fungi, including single-cell methods;

new or improved tools for the analysis of microbial genomes.

We discourage submission of manuscripts that provide nothing more than genomic sequence and comparative predictions of gene function; there are several venues available for the direct deposit and curation of such reports and authors will be referred to these venues when appropriate.