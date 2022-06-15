Scope

The Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the fundamental nature of plant genes and genomes, as well as the genes and genomes of plant symbionts and their interactions with plants.

Led by Prof. Andrew Paterson from the University of Georgia, the Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem section welcomes submissions in the various domains of genomics, which aim to provide insights into the causes and consequences of botanical diversity, as well as organismal properties of, and services provided by, the phytoecosystem that are essential to humanity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chromatin organization, establishment, maintenance and modification

chromosome organization, localization, behavior and dynamics

epigenetics and epigenomics

genetic phenomena, epistasis, dominance relationships, and heterosis

genomics and/or metagenomics of taxa salient to the phytoecosystem

genotype-phenotype relationships, including QTL mapping, GWAS, DNA marker identification and deployment

mechanisms of DNA replication, repair, and recombination

mechanisms of RNA processing, transport, localization, translation, and turnover

molecular evolution, phylogenomics, and evolutionary genetics

nature and function of non-protein-coding RNAs

nature of mutations and mutation process

organization and evolution of genes and genomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of genomic information to address core topics of cross-cutting interest in the field of plant genomics and the phytoecosystem.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant genomics and the phytoecosystem, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Genomics of Plants and the Phytoecosystem does not consider single species focused gene family analyses, phylogenies based on only one or a few species without comprehensive analysis, or organellar genome sequences per se. Additionally, this section does not consider studies focusing solely on quality traits, nutritional aspects, or soil quality without a fundamental basis in plant genomics. Research on expression patterns, QTLs, and genomic prediction should be integrated with broader phytoecologic contexts. Quantitative analysis should meet widely-accepted standards for biological replicates to assess significance.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.