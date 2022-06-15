Scope

The Nutritional Genomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between diet, genetics, and health.

Led by Dr. Carsten Carlberg from the Institute of Animal Reproduction and Food Research, Polish Academy of Sciences, the Nutritional Genomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of nutritional genomics, which explore the connections between nutrition and genetic factors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

combined effect of genome and diet in the development of chronic diseases

epigenome- and transcriptome-wide changes observed during observational or intervention studies

gene expression changes in response to macro- and micronutrients in in vitro and in vivo settings

identification of multi-omic signatures, including metabolome, proteome, and microbiome, as biomarkers for the development of personalized nutrition strategies

integration of omic technologies in animal nutrition research

mechanistic function of transcription factors and chromatin modifiers in response to nutritional molecules and their metabolites, including molecular mechanisms of epigenomic programming in relation to metabolic changes

novel computational and systems biology approaches to the analysis of nutritional genomic datasets

nutrigenomic applications in support of crop improvements for better animal and human health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genome-wide impact of nutritional molecules and their role in health and disease.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Nutritional Genomics and SDGs, such as SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nutritional genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.