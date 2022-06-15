Scope

Led by Dr. Andrew Paterson, Genomics of Plants and Plant-Associated Organisms publishes research that uses plant genetics and genomics to understand how genes and genomes shape traits, adaptation, and diversity in crops, agricultural systems, and natural plant communities. The section also welcomes studies on the genes and genomes of plant-associated organisms (e.g., microbiomes, symbionts, and pathogens) when they help explain plant performance, biotic interactions, or ecosystem function.

We welcome functional, population, quantitative, evolutionary, and translational genomics, including genome-scale and multi-omics approaches that connect genetic variation to phenotype across development and environments. Submissions should address clear biological questions and use sound experimental design, with appropriate replication and controls.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

Genotype–phenotype relationships and trait genetics (e.g., QTL mapping, GWAS, marker discovery/deployment)

Functional genomics of genes and variants linking genome function to plant traits across development and environments

Population, diversity, and evolutionary genomics in crops, wild relatives, and natural plant communities (e.g., domestication, adaptation)

Quantitative genomics of complex traits including genetic architecture, G×E, heterosis, epistasis, and dominance effects

Translational genomics for crop improvement and resilience (e.g., genomics-assisted breeding, genomic prediction, precision breeding)

o Genome structure, organization, and evolution (e.g., structural variation, polyploidy, transposable elements, pan-genomes)

o Epigenetics and epigenomics (including chromatin-level regulation relevant to phenotype, stress responses, and adaptation)

o Multi-omics and systems approaches integrating genomics with transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, phenomics, and environmental data

o Genomics of plant-associated organisms and biotic interactions (microbiomes, symbionts, pathogens) when it explains plant performance or ecosystem function

o Metagenomics and community genomics in plant-associated systems when linked to clear biological hypotheses and plant-relevant outcomes

The section particularly encourages work relevant to food security, climate resilience, and biodiversity (SDGs 2, 13, and 15). In general, we do not consider purely descriptive gene family catalogs, narrow phylogenies without clear hypotheses, organellar genome “data notes,” or studies focused only on quality/nutrition/soil traits without a strong genomics basis.