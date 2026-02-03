 Skip to main content
Accepted on 26 Jan 2026

Responses and adaptations of plants to abiotic stress: Transcriptional regulation of secondary metabolic pathways, metabolomics, and nanobiological approaches From Stress Perception to Adaptation: Transcriptional Regulation of Secondary Metabolism, Metabolomics, and Nanobiological Approaches in Plants

in Genetics and Genomics of Plants and Plant-Associated Organisms

  • Yashdeep Srivastava
  • Neha Saini
  • Sandhya Tripathi
  • Nishu Nishu
  • Sapna Yadav
  • Akshay Kumar
  • Neelam S Sangwan
Frontiers in Genetics
  • 158 views