Scope

The Metagenomics section of Frontiers in Genetics publishes innovative research that advances our understanding of the genetic composition, evolutionary dynamics, and functional potential of microbial communities through culture-independent genomic approaches. The section focuses on the generation, analysis, interpretation, and application of metagenomic data to reveal the diversity, structure, evolution, and function of microbial and viral populations across host-associated, clinical, environmental, and engineered ecosystems. Particular emphasis is placed on studies that provide novel insights into genomes, genes, genetic variation, mobile genetic elements, metabolic capacities, evolutionary processes, and host-microbe interactions, including their consequences for host phenotype, adaptation, health, and disease. .

Led by Prof. Edoardo Pasolli from the University of Naples Federico II, the Metagenomics section welcomes contributions that leverage cutting-edge sequencing technologies, computational methods, and integrative multi-omics strategies to uncover previously inaccessible biological mechanisms and genomic diversity. We particularly encourage studies that bridge discovery and application by demonstrating how metagenomic findings can inform translational research, including biomarker discovery, diagnostics, therapeutic development, precision medicine, biotechnology, agriculture, and other real-world applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

o Metagenome sequencing and genome reconstruction: • Shotgun metagenomics and long-read metagenomics • Single-molecule and hybrid sequencing approaches • Metagenome-assembled genomes • Strain-resolved and population-resolved metagenomics • Comparative and evolutionary genomics of uncultivated microorganisms

o Functional metagenomics: • Functional gene discovery and annotation • Metabolic pathway reconstruction • Functional profiling of microbial communities • Identification of novel enzymes, metabolites, and biosynthetic gene clusters • Functional screening and experimental validation of metagenomic discoveries

o Viromics, mobilomics, and horizontal gene transfer: • Viral metagenomics and phage genomics • Plasmids, transposons, integrons, and other mobile genetic elements • Horizontal gene transfer and microbial evolution • Antimicrobial resistance genes and resistome analysis • Host-virus and microbe-virus interactions

o Host-associated, clinical, and translational metagenomics: • Human, animal, and plant-associated microbiomes • Host-microbiome genomic interactions and co-evolution • Metagenomics of infectious diseases • Clinical diagnostics and precision medicine applications • Microbial determinants of health and disease • Translational applications of metagenomics in medicine, biotechnology, agriculture, and public health • Microbiome-informed biomarker discovery and precision intervention strategies

o Computational and methodological advances: • Novel bioinformatic tools and analytical frameworks • AI and machine learning applications in metagenomics • Metagenomic assembly, binning, annotation, and classification • Benchmarking studies and reference datasets • Statistical and computational approaches for strain-level and genome-centric analyses

o Integrated multi-omics approaches: • Metagenomics integrated with metatranscriptomics, metaproteomics, metabolomics, and single-cell genomics • Systems-level interpretation grounded in genomic evidence • Multi-scale analysis linking genetic variation to phenotype and ecosystem function The Metagenomics section is primarily concerned with the genetic and genomic characterization of microbial communities and their members. Studies should provide substantial advances in genome-centric, gene-centric, evolutionary, or computational understanding derived from metagenomic data. This section welcomes studies based on newly generated or publicly available datasets. However, manuscripts relying predominantly on previously published data should demonstrate clear added value through novel methodological developments, innovative analytical frameworks, integration with complementary datasets, or new biological insights that could not be obtained using established approaches. This section enforces clear boundaries: o Microbial Ecology: Research focused primarily on microbial physiology, community interactions, ecological processes, environmental biogeochemistry, cultivation-based microbiology, or systems-level microbial behavior without a substantive genetic, genomics, or metagenomics component is generally more appropriate for Frontiers in Microbiology (e.g., Systems Microbiology). o Agricultural & Animal Science: Research that is primarily agronomic, veterinary, breeding, or production-oriented, without significant methodological or biological advances in metagenomics, is better suited to other specialized Frontiers journals (e.g., Genomics of Plants and Plant-Associated Organisms) or sections (e.g., Livestock Genomics).