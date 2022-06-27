ahmed el-sohemy
University of Toronto
Toronto , Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Bidirectional interactions between genes and the diet — which the discipline of nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics seeks to unravel — are a rapidly developing area of research within nutrition and metabolism. Section Nutrigenomics aims to publish significant nutritionally-relevant clinical and basic research findings based on nutrigenomic approaches. Specifically, we welcome papers on the following topics:
1) identification of genes, gene regulation, gene expression, and genetic variants related to nutrition, metabolism, energy utilization, activity, and feeding behaviors;
2) characterization of epigenetic changes caused by diet, or effects of epigenetic changes on nutrition, metabolism, energy utilization, activity, and feeding behaviors;
3) bioinformatic approaches relevant to nutrigenomics;
4) studies on the gut microbiota’s metagenome, as well as gene regulation or gene expression within the microbiome that influences an organism’s nutrition, metabolism, energy utilization, activity, and feeding behaviors
Frontiers in Genetics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.
Short name
Front. Genet.
Abbreviation
fgene
Electronic ISSN
1664-8021
Indexed in
PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, AGRICOLA, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, BIOSIS Citation Index, Biological Abstracts, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc, Mastermind
PMCID
All published articles receive a PMCID
Impact
4.772 Impact Factor
4.9 CiteScore
Nutrigenomics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code.
All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nutrigenomics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.
