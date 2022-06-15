Scope

The Health System Economics and Financing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative methodologies and applications in health system economics, financing, and resource allocation.

Led by Prof. Ciaran O'Neill from Queen's University Belfast, the Health System Economics and Financing section welcomes submissions that examine how economic principles, financing mechanisms, and resource distribution influence the efficiency, equity, and sustainability of healthcare systems globally.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as environmental, social, and economic determinants that shape how health systems are financed and resourced.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Comparative analyses of health system financing and performance across countries or regions

Economic and financial implications of health system reform and innovation

Healthcare financing strategies, cost and resource allocation during pandemics and in response to emerging diseases

Disparities in cost and resource allocation across different population groups

Economic evaluations of system-wide changes, including policy reforms, payment models, and large-scale technology adoption

Cost-effectiveness evaluations at the system level, assessing how economic evidence informs decision-making and priority-setting in healthcare delivery

Methodological advances in health system cost analysis, efficiency measurement, and economic evaluation

Reviews of evidence on system-level costs, financing mechanisms, and value-based care

Studies applying innovative approaches to evaluate and improve financing and resource allocation

Analyses of access to care, utilization, and financial protection mechanisms

Submissions should provide in-depth knowledge and novel insights into how health systems are financed and resourced to achieve efficiency, equity, and sustainability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the efficient and equitable allocation of healthcare resources, methodological challenges and solutions in health economics, and cross-cultural perspectives in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Health System Economics and Financing section does not consider submissions focusing solely on clinical treatment outcomes without a clear foundation in health system economics, financing, or resource allocation policy. Studies centered on public-health or population-level economics are considered out of scope and may be more appropriately submitted to Frontiers in Public Health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in system-level health economics and financing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.