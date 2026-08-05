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Community Case Study

Published on 30 Jun 2026

From neglect to necessity: a community case study on the strategic recovery of 57 ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic

in Health System Economics and Financing

  • Meshari Rashed Albuqami
  • Ghadah Sulaiman Alsaleh
  • Ibrahim Saud Altrair
  • Marie Hamed Alqahtani
  • Fahad Mansour Alanazi
  • Mohmmed Fahad Alqahtani
  • Faisal Hawas Alattawi
  • Abdulaziz Abdullah Alshehri
  • Abdulrahman Bakhat Alzahrani
  • Abdulrahman Ayed Alruwaili
Frontiers in Health Services
doi 10.3389/frhs.2026.1761757
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