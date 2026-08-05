Frontiers in Health Services

Systematic Review
Published on 05 Aug 2026
Performance-based payment models and value-based health care: a semi-systematic review through theoretical lenses
in Health System Economics and Financing
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Systematic Review
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Accepted on 22 Jul 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 17 Jul 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Study Protocol
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Community Case Study
Published on 30 Jun 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 25 Jun 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 03 Jun 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 02 Jun 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 02 Jun 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Accepted on 26 May 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 25 May 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 22 Apr 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Systematic Review
Published on 23 Mar 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Perspective
Published on 18 Mar 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 17 Mar 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 05 Feb 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 04 Feb 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Editorial
Published on 20 Jan 2026
in Health System Economics and Financing
Brief Research Report
Published on 04 Dec 2025
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 01 Dec 2025
in Health System Economics and Financing
Systematic Review
Published on 19 Nov 2025
in Health System Economics and Financing
Original Research
Published on 13 Nov 2025
in Health System Economics and Financing