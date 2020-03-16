farina abrejo
Aga Khan University
Karachi, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Aga Khan University
Karachi, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Western University
London, Canada
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
London School of Economics and Political Science
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Centre for Research on Health and Social Care Management (CERGAS), SDA Bocconi School of Management
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Tata Institute of Social Sciences
Deonar, India
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Lancaster University
Lancaster, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
University of Warwick
Coventry, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Libera Università Maria SS. Assunta
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Institute for Clinical Epidemiology and Applied Biometry, University Hospital and Faculty of Medicine, University of Tübingen
Tübingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
London School of Economics and Political Science
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Gadjah Mada University
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Psychiatry Region Zealand
Slagelse, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health System Economics and Financing