Scope

The Person-Centered Health and Care Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding how health systems respond to, enable and facilitate the meeting of people’s needs and expectations, derived from their values and lived experiences.

Led by Prof Brendan McCormack from the University of Sydney, the Person-Centered Health and Care Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of health services that connect patient experiences with the resources, cultures, and structures of health and care systems in diverse settings.

The section recognizes a range of person-, people- and patient-centered frameworks and related approaches, and particularly welcomes contributions that explicitly engage with them as concepts, frameworks, and/or theories, including critical examination of their meanings, assumptions, and applications across contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Conceptual and theoretical work on person-, people- or patient-centered care (concepts, theories, models, and frameworks)

Implementation and operationalization of person-, people- or patient-centered models in real-world services and systems

Experiences and outcomes of care for patients, families, and communities

Self-management, peer support, and community-enabled approaches informed by person-centered concepts and theories

Pathways, coordination, and system redesign to improve flow, continuity, networks, and care transitions

Relationships, communication, and shared decision-making between people, families, and professionals

Co-production, advocacy, and involvement of patients/citizens in organizations, policy, and practice change

Measurement and evaluation of person-, people- or patient-centered care (PROMs, PREMs, capability measures, realist/process/outcome evaluation)

Digital and data-enabled innovations that enhance health systems and experiences of care

Culture change and workforce development and education to build and sustain person-centered healthcare cultures and practice capabilities.

Submissions should explicitly draw upon concepts, models and frameworks as identified earlier and should also provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the practices, interactions, policies, politics, influences, and interventions related to patient experiences, outcomes and the sustainability of person-centered health systems. The section encourages submissions across a wide range of research methods, including qualitative, quantitative, mixed-method and creative methodologies.

Submissions that explore different dimensions of health systems and how these dimensions enable person-centered healthcare to be realized are particularly welcomed, and that are in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Submissions should explicitly engage with, and contribute to, person- or patient-centered concepts, theories, models, or frameworks. Manuscripts that are primarily descriptive with limited conceptual framing, weak methodological rigor, or minimal contribution to advancing person-, people- or patient-centered theory or practice are likely to be considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health services to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.