brendan mccormack
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH)
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
University of Navarra
Pamplona, Spain
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
Egas Moniz Center for Interdisciplinary Research (CiiEM)
Almada, Portugal
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
Swinburne University of Technology
Hawthorn, Australia
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
Ulster University
Coleraine, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
University of Wollongong
Wollongong, Australia
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
Yale University
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
The University of Sydney
Darlington, Australia
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems
Ulster University
Coleraine, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Person-Centered Health and Care Systems