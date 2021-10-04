Scope

The Crop Management section of Frontiers in Horticulture publishes high-quality original, peer-reviewed research addressing current and emerging topics in agronomic management of horticultural food crops and their quality.

Horticultural food crops - including vegetables, fruits, as well as medicinal, aromatic, and culinary herb crops - are high-value commodities produced across a wide range of scales and production systems. These systems include open‑field, protected, and controlled‑environment agricultural systems, and rely on diverse production methods and management approaches such as conventional, organic, and regenerative practices. Valued for their aesthetic attributes, sensory quality, nutritional profile, and bioactive composition, horticultural crops are typically labor‑intensive and require precise management of resources and production systems to achieve optimal yield and quality.

Meeting the food and well‑being needs of the growing global population while addressing resource limitations and biotic and abiotic stresses associated with climate change requires the development and adoption of more sustainable crop management strategies with reduced environmental footprints. In this context, horticultural crop management—the art and science of producing high‑quality horticultural crops—has never been more critical. The Crop Management section aims to accelerate advances in this field and to become one of the most widely read and influential forums for horticultural science worldwide.

To address current and future challenges in horticulture, we particularly encourage submissions focused on sustainable crop management practices, innovative production systems, and environmentally friendly technologies that enhance crop productivity and quality while safeguarding natural resources.

Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

sustainable production systems and circular agriculture

organic, conservation, and regenerative agriculture

soil and substrate management and health

plant–soil–microbe interactions

plant nutrition and fertilizer management

irrigation and water management

crop management under protected cultivation and controlled‑environment systems

climate-smart horticulture

crop modeling and decision‑support systems

hydroponic, aquaponic, and bioponic production

crop responses and adaptation to biotic and abiotic stresses

application of biotechnologies in crop management

urban and peri‑urban farming systems

agrobiodiversity, conservation, and the use of underutilized genetic resources

commercial quality attributes and nutritional profiles

agronomic biofortification

All studies should have a focus on horticultural crop production and quality management.

In addition to research articles we welcome the submission of review articles that critically evaluate the literature and provide a perspective of interest for other scientists, students, farmers, consumers, industries, and policymakers.