Specialty chief editor guillermina jasso New York University New York City , United States Specialty Chief Editor Migration and Society

Scope The Migration and Society section welcomes articles on all aspects of international migration and its links to the people and societies at origin, transit points, and destination. Contributions may focus on any of the classical questions – selection, assimilation, migrant generations, and impacts – studying them theoretically or empirically, at micro or macro levels, via any method(s), and in any spatiotemporal context. Specific topics may range from topics with well-established literatures to novel explorations, together covering the vast richness of migration – from family, health, schooling, and work to language, religion, identity, and barriers to exit and entry to the Weberian life chances, social relations, and hierarchies of wealth and status, both within and across countries. Frontiers in Human Dynamics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Hum. Dyn.

Abbreviation fhumd

Electronic ISSN 2673-2726

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Migration and Society welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Migration and Society, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

