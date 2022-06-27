Scope

The ‘Social Demography and Climate Change’ section of Frontiers in Human Dynamics aims at publishing research that adds new dimensions to and provides a better understanding of the complex relationship between population, society and climate change. The main objective of the section is to integrate climate change with demographic data and methods and social elements to understand, explain and predict scenarios and trends of social change. It will also provide a simulated view of current and future policies related to climate change, extreme weather events and demographic change. The section also aims to familiarize researchers with various contextual issues affecting changes in population composition, distribution and structure related to frequent changes in climatic conditions and the occurrence of extreme weather events, not only at the global and regional level, but also at the local level. In particular, we are looking for papers that provide new perspectives and attempt to unravel the complex mechanism between demography, society, and climate change by examining the interaction with different components of demographic change such as fertility, mortality and migration.

As the impact of climate change and extreme weather events on people's livelihoods and decisions is receiving more attention, it is well known that rapid climate change and extreme weather events will increasingly affect various aspects of human life, including sociodemographic, economic, cultural, and political aspects. We already know that populations in some areas will be highly vulnerable and at greater risk from climate change. It is very timely to examine how climate change and extreme weather events will impact society by linking to population dynamics. In addition, research on how climate change and extreme weather events contribute to changes in childbearing aspirations, fertility intentions, gender preferences, birth spacing, measures of nuptiality, different types of mortality (e.g., neonatal, infant, child, and maternal), and migration is desirable.

Climate change may be a major determinant in the decision-making process of vulnerable populations, not only with regard to livelihood options, but also with regard to demographic components, such as fertility decisions (e.g., preference for family size, preference for a particular sex for future children) and the decision to migrate (short- or long-term) in response to climate change and extreme weather events. We also expect research to focus on the nexus of socioeconomic and demographic and cultural dimensions with the impacts of climate change and to differentiate to explore new strategies and opportunities by vulnerable populations to cope with and overcome the inevitable challenges arising from the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events. The section also welcomes research showing spatial and temporal variations to explain the complex dynamics between social demography and climate change.

We welcome articles that use quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods research based on primary or secondary data to explore the links. Detailed, comprehensive, innovative and novel papers exploring the limitations, gaps and future prospects of the dynamic relationship between social demography and climate change are welcome.