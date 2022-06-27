shah md atiqul haq
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Sylhet , Bangladesh
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Sylhet , Bangladesh
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
University of Ghana
Accra , Ghana
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi , India
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
University of Houston
Houston , United States
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
University of Adelaide
Adelaide , Australia
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
University of Winchester
Winchester , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
Durham University
Durham , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon , Canada
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran , Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
University of South Africa
Pretoria , South Africa
Review Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
Canadian Hub for Applied Social Sciences Research
Saskatoon , Canada
Review Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
Independent Researcher
- , Switzerland
Review Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban , South Africa
Review Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS)
Mumbai , India
Review Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Sylhet , Bangladesh
Review Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change
XIM University
Bhubaneswar , India
Review Editor
Social Demography and Climate Change