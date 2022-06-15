Scope

The Sensory Perceptual Neuroscience section is committed to publishing research centered on the neural and behavioral mechanisms by which sensory information is encoded, processed, and transformed into perception.

Under the guidance of Dr. Jae Kun Shim from the University of Maryland, College Park, the Sensory Perceptual Neuroscience section invites submissions across all sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, olfactory, gustatory, and somatosensory systems, aiming to connect and enhance research in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

sensory coding, perceptual decision making, and multisensory integration

perceptual learning, adaptation, and plasticity

integrative studies spanning molecular, cellular, systems, and behavioral levels of analysis

psychophysics, neuroimaging, electrophysiology, and computational modeling of perception

individual differences in sensory perception

sensory perception in naturalistic or ecologically valid contexts

sensory dysfunction and perceptual impairments associated with neurological or psychiatric conditions

translational and clinical applications, including sensory training, neurorehabilitation, assistive technologies, and neuromodulation

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between sensory perception and the underlying neural mechanisms.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Sensory Perceptual Neuroscience section emphasizes research that advances mechanistic understanding of sensory processing and perception. Clinical and translational studies, including those on perceptual impairments, rehabilitation, and sensory-based interventions, are welcomed when they are closely linked to underlying neural and perceptual mechanisms.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sensory Perceptual Neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.