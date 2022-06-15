Scope

The Social and Affective Neurosciences section is dedicated to publishing research on the neural mechanisms and processes that underlie social interaction, emotion and behavior, as well as the philosophical and clinical perspectives that help us interpret them.

Led by Dr. Leonardo Fontenelle from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the section welcomes submissions across the domains of neuroscience that aim to advance our understanding of the social and affective brain and its role in mediating social behavior and interactions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral neuropharmacology related to social interactions

clinical case studies on social impairments

developmental processes in social cognition

endocrine and immunological processes in social behavior

genetic influences on social brain function

neuroimaging and neurophysiology of social cognition and emotion

stimulation methods for studying social brain function

social aspects of neuropsychiatric disorders

the neuroscience of doctor-patient relationships and the phenomenology of the clinical encounter

the neuroscience of human relationships with artificial intelligence, including attachment to language models

philosophy of science and philosophy applied to social neuroscience

neural systems and descriptive psychopathology impacting social functions

neuroscience-informed psychiatric assessment impacting social functions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural mechanisms and processes involved in social and affective behavior, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the social brain. Animal models in social neuroscience are in scope only if their relation to human brain neural mechanisms, or their potential application to studies of human social interaction, is indicated. Research on neuropsychiatric disorders is in scope when it focuses on social aspects.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 4: Quality Education.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.