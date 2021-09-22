leonardo f fontenelle
D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Montreal University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Bar-Ilan University
Ramat Gan, Israel
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya
Herzliya, Israel
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
University of Oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne
Créteil, France
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
National Institute for Physiological Sciences (NIPS)
Okazaki, Japan
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Technical University of Denmark
Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Heidelberg University
Heidelberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Victoria University of Wellington
Wellington, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
University Hospital of the Ruhr
Bochum, Germany
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
National Institute for Physiological Sciences (NIPS)
Okazaki, Japan
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Institute of Neurosciences, Center of Biological and Agricultural Sciences, University of Guadalajara
Guadalajara, Mexico
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences
Federal University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neurosciences