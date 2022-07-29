Scope

The "Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology" section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of antigen presenting cells (APCs) and their role in immunology.

Led by Dr. Florent Ginhoux from Gustave Roussy hospital and Singapore Immunology Network (A*STAR), the "Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology" section welcomes submissions in the various domains of immunology, which connect the understanding of APCs' physiological and pathophysiological roles in diseases and translational research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antigen uptake and processing

cell biological and molecular mechanisms of pattern sensing

cellular immune therapy prospects

immature APCs resident in lymphoid and non-lymphoid tissues

mature APCs that migrate into secondary lymphatic organs for initiating adaptive immunity or immune tolerance

novel methods in APC research

ontogenesis of APCs, including precursors in the bone marrow and blood

Submissions must focus on the antigen presenting cell itself (dendritic cell, macrophage, monocyte, or other professional APC) as the primary object of study, namely its biology, function, maturation, or ontogeny.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Antigen Presenting Cell Biology section does not consider submissions focused solely on cancer therapy, drug development, pharmacology, allergy treatment, or diabetic treatment. However, submissions that connect these topics to the understanding of APCs' physiological and pathophysiological roles in diseases and translational research are welcome, as they align with the core focus on antigen presenting cell biology and its underlying mechanisms.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.