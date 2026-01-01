florent ginhoux
Singapore Immunology Network (A*STAR)
Singapore, Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Autonomous University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Queen's University
Kingston, Canada
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (HZ)
Bonn, Germany
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
INSERM U1052 Centre de Recherche en Cancerologie de Lyon
Lyon, France
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
INSERM U1209 Institut pour l'Avancée des Biosciences (IAB)
La Tronche, France
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Aurora, United States
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
AbbVie (United States)
North Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
Newark, United States
Associate Editor
Dendritic Cells, Macrophages and APC Immunology