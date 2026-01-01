Methods and New Technologies in Immunology

Scope

The Methods and New Technologies in Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on experimental methods, instrumentation, assay platforms, standards, and validated protocols that enable new biological insight across immunology.

Led by Eduardo López-Collazo, the section welcomes submissions which progress the field of immunology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

pre-analytics, sample handling, and reference standards

new experimental tools and platforms for immunological readouts (function, mechanisms)

immune profiling technologies: omics, cytometry and NGS

enabling reagents, targeting modalities, and AI-assisted experimental immunology

The central advance presented in all submissions should be a generalizable method/technology rather than a biological conclusion.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions which do not present a substantial experimental methods advance supported by strong experimental validation and benchmarking will be considered out of scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.