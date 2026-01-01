Article types
We offer multiple article types to maximize your options for disseminating your work.
Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section-specific. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected specialty section. Please refer to your preferred journal and specialty section to clarify which article types are available.
Ensure that any manuscript you submit conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to Frontiers' general article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.
All Frontiers' articles are peer-reviewed, receive a DOI, are citable, published in PDF and HTML format, and submitted for indexing in relevant digital archives.
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Original Research
Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies. Original Research may also encompass confirming studies and disconfirming results which allow hypothesis elimination, reformulation and/or report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Original Research articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish an Original Research article. Original Research articles should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods
- Results
- Discussion
Systematic Review
Systematic Review articles present a synthesis of previous research, and use clearly defined methods to identify, categorize, analyze and report aggregated evidence on a specific topic. Included in this article type are meta-syntheses, meta-analyses, mapping reviews, scoping reviews, systematic reviews, and systematic reviews with a meta-analysis. Systematic Review articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Systematic Review article. Systematic Reviews should: clearly define the research question in terms of population, interventions, comparators, outcomes and study designs (PICOS), and state which reporting guidelines were used in the study. For design and reporting, systematic reviews must conform to the reporting guidelines (e.g., PRISMA, Cochrane, Campbell), and include the PRISMA flow diagram http://prisma-statement.org/prismastatement/flowdiagram.aspx (if applicable), as well as funding information (if no specific funding to carry out the research, please state so). Systematic Reviews should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods (including study design; participants; interventions; comparators; systematic review protocol; search strategy; data sources; study sections and data extraction; data analysis)
- Results (including a flow diagram of the studies retrieved for the review; study selection and characteristics; synthesized findings; assessment of risk of bias)
- Discussion (including summary of main findings; limitations; conclusions)
Methods
Methods articles present either a new or established method, protocol, or technique that is of significant interest in the field. Methods articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Methods article. Method articles should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction (outlining the protocol and its possible applications)
- Materials and Equipment (including a list of reagents/ materials and/or equipment required; formulation of any solutions where applicable)
- Methods (including objectives and validation of the method; step-by-step procedures; timing of each step or related series of steps; pause points; example(s) of application and effectiveness; details of precision/ accuracy and limits of detection or quantification, where applicable)
- (Anticipated) Results (describing and illustrating with figures, where possible, the expected outcome of the protocol; advantages, limitations, possible pitfalls and artifacts and any troubleshooting measures to counteract them)
- Discussion
Review
Review articles cover topics that have seen significant development or progress in recent years, with comprehensive depth and a balanced perspective. Reviews should present a complete overview of the state of the art (and should not merely summarize the literature), as well as discuss the following:
- Different schools of thought or controversies,
- Fundamental concepts, issues, and problems,
- Current research gaps
- Potential developments in the field.
- Abstract,
- Introduction
- Subsections relevant for the subject
- Discussion.
Mini Review
Mini Review articles cover focused aspects of a current area of investigation and its recent developments. They offer a succinct and clear summary of the topic, allowing readers to get up-to-date on new developments and/or emerging concepts, as well as discuss the following:
- Different schools of thought or controversies
- Current research gaps
- Potential future developments in the field
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Subsections relevant for the subject
- Discussion
Policy and Practice Reviews
Policy & Practice Reviews provide a comprehensive coverage and balanced overview of current and relevant topics related to policy, regulations, and guidelines that may be coming from academia, relevant societies, regulatory bodies, industries and others. In contrast to Policy Briefs, this article type provides authors with more space to elaborate on policies and/or guidelines. Policy & Practice Reviews are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Policy & Practice Review. Policy & Practice Reviews should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sections on assessment of policy/guidelines options and implications
- Actionable Recommendations
- Discussion
Hypothesis and Theory
Hypothesis and Theory articles present a novel argument, interpretation or model intended to introduce a new hypothesis or theory. They should provide the following:
- New interpretation of recent data or findings in a specific area of investigation
- Accurate presentation of previously posed hypotheses or theories
- Hypothesis presented should be testable in the framework of current knowledge
- May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Subsections relevant for the subject
- Discussion
Perspective
Perspective articles present a viewpoint on a specific area of investigation. They should provide the following:
- Discuss current advances and future directions
- Clear presentation of the authors' perspective
- Accurate presentation and citations of other authors' work
- May include original data as well as personal insights and opinions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Subsections relevant for the subject
- Discussion
Clinical Trial
Clinical Trial articles describe the results of interventional studies related to health. These articles can include pilot studies, safety and efficacy trials, surrogate endpoint studies, and proof-of concept studies. Clinical Trial articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Clinical Trial article. Clinical Trial articles should have the following format:
- Abstract (please include the clinical trial registry number)
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods (including flow diagram when applicable, for example the CONSORT FLOW DIAGRAM- http://www.consort-statement.org/consort-statement/flow-diagram)
- Results
- Discussion
Case Report
Case Reports highlight unique cases of human or animal patients that present with an unexpected/ diagnosis, treatment outcome, or clinical course. Case Reports are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 4 display items (figures, tables, or videos). Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Case Report article. Authors should follow the CARE guidelines and submit a completed CARE checklist as a supplementary file (template available here: https://www.care-statement.org/checklist). Case Reports should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction: including what is unique about the case and medical literature references
- Case description: including de-identified patient information, relevant physical examination and other clinical findings, relevant past interventions and their outcomes
- A figure or table showcasing a timeline with relevant data from the episode of care
- Diagnostic assessment, details on the therapeutic intervention, follow-up and outcomes, as specified in the CARE guidelines
- Discussion: strengths and limitations of the approach to the case, discussion of the relevant medical literature (similar and contrasting cases), take-away lessons from the case
- Patient perspective
Conceptual Analysis
Conceptual Analysis articles explore the concepts and issues that define a field. They should examine the constituent elements of each concept, and the connections between them. Conceptual Analysis articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Instead, Conceptual Analysis articles should extend current knowledge by presenting a novel argument, interpretation, model, or critique. Conceptual Analysis articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 8,000 words and may contain no more than 10 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Conceptual Analysis article. Any inclusion of verbatim text must be contained in quotation marks and clearly reference the original source. Conceptual Analysis articles should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Subsections relevant for the subject
- Discussion
Classification
Classification articles include a brief commentary and a set of classifications that have previously received scientific scrutiny by expert groups of investigators so as to bring definition and order to nomenclature. As such, Classification Articles will necessarily change from time to time, and be republished, as new information accrues. Classification articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Classification Article. Classification articles should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction (brief commentary)
- Set of Classifications
- Discussion
Data Report
Data Report articles present a description of research datasets. Datasets must be deposited in a public repository and must be fixed and made publicly available upon publication of the report. Data Reports articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 3,000 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Data Report article. Data Report articles should have the following format:
- Introduction
- Methods used to collect the data, including data collection period, filters applied, and information on how readers may interpret the dataset and reuse the data
- Should include some analysis of the data but should not report the results of any single study or group of studies
- Relevant subsections, but cannot include Results or Discussion
Brief Research Report
Brief Research Report articles present original research and/or preliminary findings in a more succinct way, and with fewer details, than Original Research articles. Additionally, in line with the Frontiers ethos of publishing scientifically-sound discoveries, Brief Research Reports also encourage submission of negative results and may report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Brief Research Reports articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 4,000 and may contain no more than 4 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a Brief Research Report. Brief Research Report articles should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
General Commentary
General Commentary articles provide critical comments on a previous publication at Frontiers. Authors wishing to submit commentaries on articles published outside of Frontiers are encouraged to reformat and submit them as an Opinion type. General Commentary articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 1,000 words and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. They should not contain unpublished or original data. General Commentary articles must be submitted for consideration to the same Journal and Specialty as the original article. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish a General Commentary article. General Commentary articles should have the following format:
- Title: "Commentary: Title of the original article" (mandatory)
- Introduction
- Subsections relevant for the subject
- Discussion
Opinion
Opinion articles allow authors to contribute viewpoints on the interpretation of recent findings in any research area, value of the methods used, as well as weaknesses and strengths of scientific hypotheses. They should abide to the following guidelines: not contain unpublished or original data, be supported by evidence, be fully referenced, encourage constructive discussion, refrain from emotionally-charged argumentation. Opinion articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 2,000 and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. Authors are required to pay a fee (B-type article) to publish an Opinion article. Opinion articles should have the following format:
- Introduction
- Subsections relevant for the subject
- Discussion
Correction
Correction/Addendum: if authors notice errors that affect the scholarly record or the integrity of the paper, authors are encouraged to submit a correction online. The correction must detail the reason(s) for the error(s) and include only the elements (e.g. sections, sentence, figure) of the manuscript being revised or corrected. All authors of the original paper need to agree to the request for changes. The authors’ contribution statement should be used to clearly state the reason for the Correction. Depending on the extent of the correction required, corrections may require peer review. Authors are informed that requests for changes beyond those described here may not be accepted for publication.
Editorial
Editorials are submitted exclusively by the host editor(s) of a Frontiers Research Topic, to convey to the reader the aims and objectives of the research that pertains to the topic, as well as placing it in a broader context. The Editorial should present the contributing articles of the Research Topic but should not be a mere table of contents. As the final contributing article to the Research Topic, Editorials should be submitted once all expected articles have been accepted and published. Editorials should not include unpublished or original data and the inclusion of references is strongly encouraged. Editorial articles may contain 1 Figure and have a word count of 1,000 for Topics with 5-10 articles. The word limit can be increased for each additional article in the Topic, up to a maximum of 5,000 words for 50 articles or more. Topic editors are not required to pay a fee to publish an Editorial article. Submissions are required to have the title Editorial: "Title of Research Topic".
Addendum
Addenda are additions to papers that provide the necessary information for correct scientific interpretation of the data or to ensure experimental reproducibility. Addendum is only applicable to article types containing primary research data. The addendum itself must not contain new data. Authors are requested to submit a request for addendum to the journal online. Authors are informed that requests for additions beyond what has been described here may not be accepted for publication. Authors are not required to pay a fee to publish an addendum.
Technology and Code
Technology & Code articles present new technology, code and/or software or a new application of a known technology or software. This article type aims to open new avenues for theoretical and experimental investigation, data analysis or data reduction within the field of study. Technology & Code articles can also feature studies that implement existing algorithms under novel settings. Technology & Code articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish Technology & Code article. Technology & Code articles related to innovative software solutions and/or design should be novel, presented in a well-documented, human-readable format and should be placed online in a repository, with an associated DOI/URI for retrieval. To better support the code documentation, authors can also upload a metadata file in different formats (i.e. JSON-LD, Microdata, RDFa) that incorporates all the relevant information. Authors can refer to the schema.org vocabulary, and to the SoftwareApplication/SoftwareSourceCode and Dataset related specifications. Technology & Code articles should have the following format:
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Method (including any code description)
- Results (including examples of use and limitations)
- Discussion (including scalability and limitations)
Study Protocol
Study Protocol articles document the design of prospective research and it is intended to facilitate dissemination of ongoing studies and promote transparency. Study Protocol articles are peer-reviewed and have a maximum word count of 12,000. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Study Protocol article. Study Protocol articles should have the following format:
- Abstract (please include the clinical trial registry number for clinical studies)
- Introduction
- Methods and Analysis (including design; selection/treatment of subjects; interventional methods; data analysis)
- Discussion
- Ethics and Dissemination
FAIR² Data
Frontiers FAIR² Data Management provides researchers with a streamlined way to fulfil FAIR data management requirements while gaining scholarly credit. Submitting through the platform gives researchers access to an AI-powered system that enhances curation, aligning datasets with the FAIR Guiding Principles (see: https://www.go-fair.org/fair-principles/) and the FAIR² Open Specification (see: https://fair2.ai), governed by the FAIR² Alliance. This specification ensures datasets are AI-ready, ethically aligned, and enriched with context to support responsible reuse, meeting and exceeding funder expectations. At the heart of the process is Clara, an AI assistant for data preparation, who guides authors through curation, organization, and cleaning while also drafting the FAIR² Data Article and creating a FAIR² Data Portal. Authors retain full control, while this structured approach boosts dataset visibility and research value. The service supports the full data lifecycle — curation, documentation, publication, preservation, and reuse. Each submission includes lifetime data hosting (up to 50 GB in the base price), supported by persistent identifiers, redundant backups, and open standards to ensure durability and accessibility. Every dataset is accompanied by a peer-reviewed, citable Data Article. These are capped at 12,000 words and may include up to 15 figures or tables, ensuring recognition and long-term visibility. Further analyses or new insights can be submitted later as research articles, provided the original Data Article is cited and contributors acknowledged. Supported formats currently include tidy spreadsheets (see: https://doi.org/10.18637/jss.v059.i10) and CSV files. Submissions must comply with Frontiers' editorial and ethics policies (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/policies-and-publication-ethics) and guidelines for AI use in publication (see: https://www.frontiersin.org/guidelines/author-guidelines).