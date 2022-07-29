Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity (MBI), Sydney Medical School, The University of Sydney

Scope

The Sex Differences in Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding how biological sex shapes immune function, immune-mediated disease, and responses to infection and vaccination across the lifespan.

Led by Dr. Susan Kovats from the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and Professor Katie L. Flanagan from the University of Tasmania, the Sex Differences in Immunology section welcomes submissions across the full spectrum of basic, translational, and clinical immunology, which aim to elucidate the mechanisms and consequences of sex-based variation in immune responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

role of sex chromosome-linked immune genes and implications of incomplete X chromosome inactivation for innate and adaptive immunity

sex differences in immune cell development, phenotype, and function

sex differences in immune response to infection

sex-differential responses to vaccination, including immunogenicity, efficacy, and reactogenicity

immunomodulatory effects of vaccines and their relationship to biological sex

sex differences in immune function during autoimmune disease

sex differences in inflammatory and resolution responses

sex differences in anti-tumor immunity and responses to immunotherapy

sex steroid signaling in innate and adaptive immune cells

sex differences in allergy and atopy

methodological approaches to studying sex as a biological variable in immunological research

the role of the microbiome in mediating sex differences in immunity

sex steroid influences on immunity across the lifespan in females and males, including puberty, pregnancy, and menopause/andropause

Submissions should provide detailed, mechanistic, or clinically relevant insights into how biological sex influences immune responses. Studies should include sex-disaggregated analyses or directly compare male and female subjects at the cellular, molecular, or organismal level, with sex treated as a primary biological variable rather than an incidental covariate.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as Bibliometric studies or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

The Sex Differences in Immunology section does not consider submissions that report sex solely as a demographic variable without meaningful immunological analysis or mechanistic insight. Studies that do not include sex-disaggregated data, or that treat sex as a secondary consideration without direct immunological relevance, fall outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sex differences in immunology to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Immunology is the official journal of of the International Union of Immunological Societies.