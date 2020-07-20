katie louise flanagan
Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity (MBI), Sydney Medical School, The University of Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity (MBI), Sydney Medical School, The University of Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Oklahoma City, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
Virus Immunology Department, Heinrich Pette Institute, Leibniz Institute for Experimental Virology
Hamburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, United States
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
Kansas State University
Manhattan, United States
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
University of Pécs
Pécs, Hungary
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
University Hospital Bonn
Bonn, Germany
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
University of La Laguna
San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology
Roger Williams Institute of Liver Studies (King's College London & Foundation for Liver Research)
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Sex Differences in Immunology