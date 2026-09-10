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Biocatalysts Ltd
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Food
Agricultural University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Food
WSB Merito University in Szczecin
Szczecin, Poland
Associate Editor
Food
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Food