Ensure that any manuscript you submit conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to the general Frontiers article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.
All Frontiers articles are peer-reviewed, receive a DOI, are citable, published in PDF and HTML format, and submitted for indexing in relevant digital archives.
Original Research
Original Research articles report on primary and unpublished studies. Original Research may also encompass confirming studies and disconfirming results which allow hypothesis elimination, reformulation and/or report on the non-reproducibility of previously published results. Original Research articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 12,000 and may contain no more than 15 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish an Original Research article. Original Research articles should have the following format: 1) Abstract, 2) Introduction, 3) Materials and Methods, 4) Results, 5) Discussion.
Review
Review articles cover topics that have seen significant development or progress in recent years, with comprehensive depth and a balanced perspective. Reviews should present a complete overview of the state of the art (and should not merely summarize the literature), as well as discuss the following: 1) Different schools of thought or controversies, 2) Fundamental concepts, issues, and problems, 3) Current research gaps, 4) Potential developments in the field. Review articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 12,000 and may contain no more than 15 Figures/Tables. Authors are required to pay a fee (A-type article) to publish a Review article. Review articles should have the following format: 1) Abstract, 2) Introduction, 3) Subsections relevant for the subject, 4) Discussion. Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content.
General Commentary
General Commentary articles provide critical comments on a previous publication at Frontiers. Authors wishing to submit commentaries on articles published outside of Frontiers are encouraged to reformat and submit them as an Opinion type. General Commentary articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 1,000 words and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. They should not contain unpublished or original data. General Commentary articles must be submitted for consideration to the same Journal and Specialty as the original article. Authors are required to pay a fee (C-type article) to publish a General Commentary article. General Commentary articles should have the following format: 1) Title: “Commentary: Title of the original article” (mandatory), 2) Introduction, 3) Subsections relevant for the subject, 4) Discussion. At the beginning of your General Commentary, please provide the complete citation of the article being commented on.
Letter to the Editor
Letters to the Editor contain brief descriptions of novel and important findings, unusual clinical observations, or conclusions, or may refer to recently published articles in one of the Field journals. Letters to the Editor usually refer either to a) a critical analysis of an article previously published in the corresponding Frontiers field journal, b) an article or clinical issue that is of general interest to the readership of the corresponding Frontiers Field journal, or c) a brief report of clinical or research findings adequate to the corresponding Field journal’s scope. Letters to the Editor are considered for publication provided they do not contain material that is under consideration or published elsewhere. If a Letter to the Editor refers to a recently published article in Frontiers, authors must submit their manuscript within three months of the official online publication date of the corresponding Frontiers article. Letters to the Editor have a maximum word count of 1,000 and may contain 1 display item (figure or table) with the number of references limited to five. Authors are not required to pay a fee to publish a Letter to the Editor.
General Editorial
A short article type expressing a view point or opinion.
Hints and Kinks
Hints and Kinks are short methodological reports (1000 words max., no abstract) presenting topics relevant to survey research and surveillance. They report on experience with techniques in a variety of areas and topics, such as writing questions, questionnaire design, survey implementation, or new and original ways to analyse data and show results. Authors are free to structure the text as they like.
Young Researcher Editorial
Young Researcher Editorials (YREs) are unsolicited editorials on topical discussions in public health written by advanced PhD students (up to 12 months after completion of the PhD) from across the world. YRE are eligible for review when they comply with one or more of the following criteria:
- Raise novel issues in public health
- Discuss recent publications or themes addressed in IJPH or elsewhere
- Debate public health science and related policies
- Promote discussions about science careers in public health and related challenges
- Place public health challenges in a broader context
- Address matters of global or multi-regional relevance