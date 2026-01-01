Scope

The Marine Biology and Evolution section publishes high-quality research that advances understanding of the distribution, biology and evolution of marine organisms, through the study of their physiology, life history traits, biological processes, intra and inter-specific interactions, evolutionary histories, and responses to natural and anthropogenic change. The section welcomes studies across all levels of biological organization, from molecules to ecosystems, and includes molecular, organismal, population, community, ecosystem, evolutionary, biogeographical, and conservation perspectives. Contributions encompassing the full diversity of marine taxa and habitats are welcome.

Submissions should provide clear insight into the biology of marine organisms and should be relevant to a broad international readership in marine science. Topics within the scope of the section include, but are not limited to:

Biology, ecology, physiology, development, behavior, and life histories of marine organisms

Molecular, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and other omics-based approaches

Mechanisms underlying adaptation, stress responses, and organism-environment interactions

Ecological and molecular interactions among marine organisms, including symbiosis, trophic interactions, competition, facilitation, settlement processes, and host-associated interactions

Population genetics, seascape genetics, phylogeography, genome-environment associations, local adaptation, and spatial or temporal patterns of genetic diversity

Evolutionary biology, phylogenetics, comparative biology, diversification, speciation, cryptic species complexes, and macroevolutionary patterns

Marine biogeography, including historical and contemporary distributions, range shifts, connectivity, dispersal, endemism, invasion biology, and biodiversity gradients

Biodiversity discovery, assessment, and monitoring, including integrative taxonomy, DNA barcoding, environmental DNA, and biodiversity inventories, when framed by clear ecological, evolutionary, biogeographical, or conservation questions

The section also welcomes studies addressing:

Spatial and temporal variation in biological traits, population parameters, community structure, and ecosystem functioning

The effects of environmental variability, climate change and marine extreme events, warming, ocean acidification, deoxygenation and hypoxia, habitat alteration, exploitation, and other anthropogenic pressures

Conservation biology, restoration ecology, marine protected areas, and sustainable management of marine life

Methodological, analytical, experimental, or technological advances relevant to marine biology, ecology, evolution, biodiversity, or conservation

Submissions lacking a clear focus on marine organisms, ecosystems, or biological processes are outside the scope. Descriptive species lists, biodiversity records, single-genome or single-transcriptome reports, or new taxon descriptions should include a clearly framed biological, ecological, evolutionary, biogeographical, methodological, or conservation question. Studies primarily focused on marine megafauna or microbial diversity should be submitted to the appropriate specialist sections. The section particularly supports research that contributes to SDG 14: Life Below Water and, where relevant, to SDG 13: Climate Action.