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Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
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Alkaline water has gained widespread popularity and is frequently marketed for benefits related to hydration, acid-base balance, metabolic health, and immune function. A new review examines the question - are the benefits factual, or a marketing myth?
Part of our popular ‘Reviews In’ series, this Research Topic highlights recent advances in basic, translational, and clinical research on the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and pancreas - and charts where the field is heading next.
We are excited to announce that the impact factor of Frontiers in Medicine has increased to 3.6 (Q1 journal). This is a reflection of the excellent work being done by our editors & reviewers to ensure that the journal is a hub for high-quality research.
AI and digital tools are transforming obstetrics and gynecology - faster diagnosis, sharper evidence - but also raise questions about reliability and scholarly integrity. This Topic aims to set out principles for responsible AI use, from bench to bedside.
Adding one imaging tool to skin checks could lead to earlier detection of melanoma, including significantly more in situ and early invasive cases. A study in Germany shows how confocal microscopy could reshape melanoma screening.
Dartmouth College
Hanover, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Rockville, United States
Associate Editor
Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine
PhD at DFCI/HCC
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine
IRCCS SYNLAB SDN
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine