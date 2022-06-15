Scope

The Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes rigorous clinical, translational, and evidence-based research that represents the translational pipeline from efficacy clinical trials to effectiveness and implementation studies and includes community and population investigations across the field of medicine.

Led by Professor Jeremiah Brown from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, the Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine section aims to support a rigorous peer-review approach to supporting investigations conducting experimental trials, comparative effectiveness research, implementation research, and systematic reviews and meta-analyses that support the dissemination and uptake of experimental and evidence-based medicine. Early translational research bridging pre-clinical and clinical research will also be accepted.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

experimental trials

effectiveness trials and cohorts

dissemination and implementation research

hybrid effectiveness-implementation type I, II, and implementation-effectiveness type III trials

comparative effectiveness research

prospective and retrospective clinical and population studies

meta-analyses and systematic reviews of evidence-based interventions

scoping reviews

qualitative research

mixed-methods research

quality improvement

cost- and cost-effectiveness analysis

policy research

biomedical informatics research with EHR integration and evaluation

trial protocols

bioinformatics

biomarker discovery and evaluation

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Out of scope for the Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine section include animal studies, bioinformatics, or pathology; those will be directed to other Frontiers journals and sections.

The Experimental, Translational and Evidence-Based Medicine section is advancing international dissemination of experimental and multidisciplinary research to support the continued evaluation, generalizability, reproducibility, implementation, and dissemination of rigorous peer-reviewed evidence-based interventions in the field of medicine.