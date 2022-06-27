Skip to main content
Submission open
Emerging Talents in Hepatology: 2022
Jincheng Wang
Yanbo Kou
Xudong Zhang
Submission open
Acute Kidney Injury in Cirrhosis and Liver Failure
Rakhi Maiwall
Anand V Kulkarni
Submission open
Rising Stars in Hepatology: 2022
Terry Cheuk-Fung Yip
Hugo Perazzo
421
views
Submission open
The Role of Novel Hepatitis B Biomarkers in Solving Therapeutic Dilemmas
Ivana Lazarevic
Valentina Svicher
Maja Cupic
370
views
1
articles
Submission closed
Editors' Showcase: Hepatology
Ashwani K Singal
Christophe Moreno
2,987
views
7
articles
Submission open
Key Opinions Showcase: Gastroenterology
Colm Antoine O Morain
1,361
views
5
articles
Submission closed
NAFLD in the World Stage
Ng Cheng Han
Mark Muthiah
Nicholas Chew
Darren Tan
Daniel Q Huang
7,862
views
7
articles
Submission closed
Hepatitis B virus related chronic liver disease
Mamun Al Mahtab
Ananta Shrestha
Sheikh Mohammad Akbar
Sudhamshu KC
2,928
views
3
articles